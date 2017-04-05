Reward Offered For Tips In Drive-By Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Boy

April 5, 2017 3:28 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A cash-reward is now being offered for tips in the case of a 9-year-old boy shot in a drive-by over the weekend on Detroit’s west side.

The child, identified as Malik Cosey, Jr., was sitting in a car — in the 15000-block of Murray Hill, between Midland and Keeler Streets, in the area of Greenfield and Fenkell — waiting to be taken to the movies.

According to police, a stranger was being chased by someone in a silver Dodge Magnum when he ran in Malik’s direction. Someone in the Magnum fired shots at the stranger, and Malik was struck in the head.

He survived, but remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

