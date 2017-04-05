Should Sports Betting Be Legalized? Majority Of Lions Fans Say ‘Yes’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Wanna bet?
More than half of Detroit Lions fans say they would, according to the American Gaming Association, a casino trade group.
Their recent survey finds 51 percent of the Lion faithful support lifting the federal ban on sports betting — and think Michigan, not the federal government, should decide whether to allow sports betting within state borders.
The survey found that 55 percent of Lions fans believe regulating and taxing sports betting would generate revenue for education and public safety programs, while 49 percent say they’d more likely watch the Lions play if they had some skin in the game, and just 19 of Lions said they are against legalizing sports betting.
The AGA says there was an increase in betting for this year’s Super Bowl totaling $4.7 bullion — most of that illegally.
“Lions fans overwhelmingly recognize the federal ban on sports betting has failed. They support lifting the federal ban on sports betting because they believe a legalized, regulated market will generate vital tax revenue, increase fan interest in games and make betting safe for consumers,” said Geoff Freeman, AGA president and CEO. “With the grassroots support of fans across the country, our campaign to lift the sports betting ban is gaining the momentum we need to push across the goal line in Washington.”
Morning Consult, on behalf of the AGA, conducted the online survey of 997 Detroit Lions fans from Dec. 19, 2016 to Jan. 4, 2017. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 3%.