Sign Of The Times: Better Made Updates Its Original Sign From The 1940s

April 5, 2017 7:42 AM

DETROIT – When it went up, no one knew the icon it would become for the city as a whole, and for hungry snack lovers.

It’s been nearly 70 years since Better Made officially moved into its Gratiot Avenue facility, and the sign that was erected just before the move has served as a beacon of smiles for chip lovers everywhere.

The sign that has produced so many happy faces over the years will be replaced on April 10th with a new, colorful, updated sign. The original one will hang in a place of honor inside the Better Made facility.

A few days before the new sign arrives the familiar old one will be removed and repairs made to the top of the pole.

On Monday, April 10th the new sign will be installed.

new better made sign Sign Of The Times: Better Made Updates Its Original Sign From The 1940s

(Photo, courtesy, Better Made)

“This is certainly a momentous occasion in Better Made’s history,” says Mark Winkelman, president of Better Made. “Just like the Vernors, Stroh’s, and Sanders signs I’m sure there are people with many memories of seeing that sign over the years, maybe using it as a waypoint as they traveled down Gratiot Avenue. We look forward to seeing it displayed in our facility.”

Founded in 1930 in Detroit as Cross and Peters, Better Made continues to develop and provide a wide variety of high quality award-winning snack foods, including assorted regular and flavored potato chips and potato sticks, gourmet popcorn, pretzels, beef jerky, tortilla chips, pork rinds, wearables, and more.

The family-owned company uses locally grown potatoes and trans fat-free cottonseed oil.

Michigan Made – Better Made is now featured at The Detroit Shoppes in Troy and Detroit, the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, and the all-new Jimmy John’s Baseball Stadium in Utica.

