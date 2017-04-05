Tips Wanted In Case Of 14-Year-Old Girl Missing In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members are looking for tips to help bring a missing teen safely home.
Police say 14-year-old Sharron Ownes is a resident of Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights and ran away during a visit to her mother’s house last month.
She was last seen by her mom at the home,in the 7300 block of W. Navy on Sunday, March 26, at around 7:15 p.m.
Ownes is described as a white female, 5’5” tall and around 130 lbs. with darker blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zip up sweatshirt with the word “PINK” on it, along with leggings and purple Timberland boots.
She may be riding a black and pink Schwinn bicycle.
Anyone who may have seen this missing girl or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-1616.