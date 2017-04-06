Bundle Up, Metro Detroit: High Winds And Snow Are Coming

(WWJ) Detroit Tigers Opening Day is tomorrow in all its dappled-green field and short-sleeved baseball glory.

That means spring is here, but someone forgot to tell Mother Nature.

Forecasters say snow and high winds are expected to hit metro Detroit Thursday afternoon. And here’s the worst news: A mix of rain and snow is expected to fall across metro Detroit Thursday night and into Friday.

But metro Detroit will be spared the worst of it: According to freep.com, a high wind watch is in effect for the Saginaw Bay area and northern Thumb and then south toward Port Huron through Thursday night, with gusts of 50-60 m.p.h., according to the National Weather Service.

The Saginaw area expected to get up to 3 inches of rain over Thursday and Friday.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Midland, Bay City and Saginaw area, with a total snow accumulation of up to 8 inches — yes, 8 inches — along with high winds.

In addition, high winds, with gusts up to 50 and 60 miles per hour are forecast for the Lake Huron shoreline. Strong waves are causing Lake Michigan to flood its banks in parts of Indiana.

So, it could be worse. Get ready for opening day in Detroit, folks, and pack the big coat, along with some mittens, thick socks, possibly a wool hat.

But because it’s Michigan, the cold snap will be short lived. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high of 58 degrees on Saturday, up to 69 degrees on Sunday and 73 degrees on Monday.