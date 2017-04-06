CBS LIVE STREAM: Trump Orders US Military Strike On Syria / CONTINUING UPDATES 

Courtroom Can’t Compete With Opening Day: Jurors In Detroit Get Day Off

April 6, 2017 9:27 PM

DETROIT (AP) – The court that serves Michigan’s largest county can’t compete with the first home game for the Detroit Tigers.

Wayne County Circuit Court says Friday is a holiday for jurors. No one needs to report to the two courthouses that handle criminal and civil cases.

Why? Parking is simply too tough around Comerica Park. Frank Murphy Hall of Justice is just a few blocks from the ballpark.

Any juror who was scheduled to report to criminal court should appear instead on Monday. Any juror who was scheduled to report to the civil court at the Coleman A. Young building will get a new date in the mail.
