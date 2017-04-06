CBS LIVE STREAM: Trump Orders US Military Strike On Syria / CONTINUING UPDATES 

Davidson, Soto Power White Sox Past Tigers, 11-2

April 6, 2017 9:08 PM

By MATT SCHOCH/Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) – Matt Davidson had his first career triple and first home run as a member of the Chicago White Sox in an 11-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Geovany Soto, the catcher who joined the White Sox as a free agent this offseason, added his first two home runs for Chicago to help give Rick Renteria his first victory as the team’s manager.

James Shields (1-0) threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Shields allowed Tyler Collins’ solo homer in the second inning to open the scoring, but the Tigers managed only four hits.

Soto’s three-run home run in the third made it 5-1 and chased left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-1).

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

