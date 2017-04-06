Detroit Man Becomes Fugitive As Feds Hunt Down Large-Scale Drug Operation

(WWJ) Federal officials in Los Angeles are looking for a Detroit man believed to be behind a large scale drug operation that is fueling the nation’s heroin addiction.
The drug trafficking came to light March 7 when authorities discovered two kilograms of heroin and one kilogram of cocaine in checked luggage at Los Angeles International Airport.
The luggage belonged to Kennsha Mason, 28, of Detroit, who was allegedly a drug courier who worked for Kevin Blair, 45, of Pasadena, Calif. and Delano Leflore, 37, of Detroit. With street names of “Wood” and “Bop Bop,” they’re accused of working together to distribute drugs between Detroit and L.A.
Pasadena police arrested Blair Friday on an outstanding felony warrant out of Wayne County for assault with intent to murder; They’re still hunting for Leflore.
Thom Mrozak at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles says the feds have already seized several kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
“It was just about a week or so ago, the Pasadena man, he sent a Fed Ex shipment to Detroit to Mr. LeFlore, we were able those narcotics, so we’ve been able to seize two shipments so far,” Mrozak said. “We believe there have been more, in the past, coming up on a year now.”
Mrozak says a shipment of drugs was fed-exed to LeFlore in Detroit just last week, but they’re not sure where he is or how dangerous he may be.
If convicted, they face a penalty of up to life in prison.