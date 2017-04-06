Driver Gives Cops ‘The Finger,’ Leads Police On Chase In Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – Police say one person has been arrested following a chase that ended in a crash in a Warren parking lot.
Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols says the incident began when officers attempted to stop the man for a traffic violation near 10 Mile and Hoover Rd.
Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols says the driver refused to stop and even “gave officers the middle finger” out the window. A slow speed pursuit ensued, but eventually that driver made a move that brought the chase to a screeching halt..
“He eventually tried to cut through a parking lot of a grocery store at 10 Mile and Groesbeck where he struck an unoccupied tractor-trailer, disabling his car,” Nichols said.
The driver was taken into custody at the scene. No one was injured.
Nichols said, at this time, investigators do not know why the driver fled police or if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor. An investigation is ongoing.
The man’s name has not been released pending formal charges.