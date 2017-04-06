Giant Tree, 6 Feet In Diameter, Crashes In Detroit

(WWJ) It was a mess out there in some parts of metro Detroit Thursday morning.
The rain and winds overnight caused a big tree to fall on a car and truck in northwest Detroit.
WWJ’s Charlie Langton, live at the scene, said the neighbors on Plainview, near 6 Mile and Evergreen, won’t need fireworks to add excitement to their lives anytime soon.
They had enough excitement when a huge old tree, at least 6 feet in diameter, fell across the road.
No humans were injured, but two cars were totaled by the giant tree.
Terrence Mary owns the cars, and he said it started when he “heard a big boom.”
“My wife got up and looked out the window and said ‘oh my God, the tree fell,” he recounted to Langton. “I was running downstairs, … and here you go.”
The city will remove the tree, as it’s blocking the road.