Homeless Man Wakes Up In Shuttered CVS Overnight, Faced Threat Of Charges For Snacks He Consumed

(CBS Detroit) A homeless man opened a box of Nabisco Fig Newtons and a bottle of TruMoo chocolate milk when he woke up inside a CVS Pharmacy in Trenton and discovered employees had locked him inside, according to a police report.

At first, it seemed he was going to face charges for the snacks he consumed, but CVS later decided not to press charges, according to a company spokeswoman.

The incident began when the alarm company noticed security footage of the 56-year-old Taylor man walking around inside at about 1 a.m. on April 1

Police arrived and ordered the man, who was holding a two-liter bottle of discount soda Moon Mist, to put up his hands. He complied.

He told officers he was wearing a heart rate monitoring watch he had taken from the store — and he turned it over.

The man explained that he had fallen asleep inside the store, and woken up to find it empty. Security footage appeared to back up his tale, according to a story in the News-Herald in Southgate.

He said he took the Fig Newtons and drinks because he was homeless and thirsty.

Initial reports said CVS was going to pursue criminal charges against the homeless man, but a spokeswoman told CBS Detroit on Thursday morning they are letting the matter go.

“CVS is not charging him,” she said. The man reportedly has misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest in Livonia and Warren and a mental health evaluation ordered out of Wayne County courts. “Once the police were looking at his criminal record there were other things to take care of, so CVS is not pursuing it,” the spokeswoman added.