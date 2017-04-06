Play Ball! Tigers Open 18th Season At Comerica Park Friday Against Red Sox

DETROIT – Baseball returns to Detroit on Friday, April 7 as the Tigers begin their 2017 campaign at Comerica Park, in the heart of The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. The seven-game homestand will feature the Boston Red Sox from April 7 through April 10 and the Minnesota Twins April 11 through April 13. First pitch for all games is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Opening Day is sponsored by BallPark.

Tickets are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437). For complete ticket information including season, group and suites visit tigers.com/tickets or call 313-471-BALL (2255).

Sunday Family Value Deal: Tickets are available for the Sunday Family Value Deal that includes four upper grandstand tickets, four sodas, four hot dogs and four bags of chips for as low as $16 per person at tigers.com/value or at the Tigers box office.

Weekday Value Pack: Tickets are available for the Weekday Value Pack that includes four upper grandstand tickets, four sodas, four hot dogs and four bags of chips for as low as$16 per person at tigers.com/value or at the Tigers box office.

Friday, April 7 vs Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:00 a.m.

All fans on Friday’s game will receive a “Mr. I” button upon entry to the game. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 12:30 p.m. for opening ceremonies.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by former Tiger and 2017 Hall of Fame Selection Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez.

The national anthem will be performed by the Wayne State University Quartet .

Honor Guard Introduction: The United States Marine Corps color guard.

Military Flyover: Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, MI.

The game ball will be delivered by Technical Sergeant Louis Jones of the Selfridge Air National Guard from Detroit. Technical Sergeant Jones is an Aircraft Maintenance Mechanic for the 191st Maintenance Squadron and has served nine tours of duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and most recently Operation Freedom Sentinel. He has proudly served in the United States Armed Forces for 36 years.

God Bless America will be performed by Staff Sergeant Amy Gould of the 126 Army Band during the 7th inning stretch. Flyover pilots and ground support will be introduced at that time.

Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Raffle: The Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle continues at Comerica Park this season at all Friday and Saturday home games. The partner charity for this weekend’s 50/50 raffle is the Detroit Sports Commission. The Commission is a subsidiary of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau dedicated to enhancing the local economy and image of metro Detroit by attracting and hosting amateur sports events. Tickets will be sold on a digital platform and are two for $5, five for $10, 20 for $20 and 80 for $40. The winner will be announced on the Comerica Park scoreboard before the end of the game. The 50/50 Charity Raffle program has raised more than $1.4 million for charity.

Saturday, April 8 vs Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

The first 10,000 fans will receive an April in the D Trapper Hat , sponsored by FOX Sports Detroit.

The Detroit News will distribute 2017 schedule cheer cards outside all gates, prior to the game.

Tigers Alumni Saturdays, presented by Comerica Bank: New for the 2017 season, the Tigers will honor an alumni each Saturday home game. This Saturday Tiger Alumni and Hall of Famer Al Kaline will particpate in a Q&A from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Big Cat Court and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

New for the 2017 season, the Tigers will honor an alumni each Saturday home game. This Saturday Tiger Alumni and Hall of Famer Al Kaline will particpate in a Q&A from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Big Cat Court and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Detroit Tigers partner with JACK’S PLACE for Autism to raise awareness for Autism. Representatives from JACK’S PLACE for Autism along with beneficiaries of JACK’S PLACE will participate in a pregame on-field ceremony, and a public service announcement will run about JACK’S PLACE prior to all home games in April.

Detroit Dog Rescue Ticket Package: This ticket package includes a game ticket, t-shirt, dog bandana and a $5 donation to Detroit Dog Rescue. For groups of 15 or more please contact jessica.ruddy@tigers.com.

This ticket package includes a game ticket, t-shirt, dog bandana and a $5 donation to Detroit Dog Rescue. For groups of 15 or more please contact jessica.ruddy@tigers.com. Verlander’s Victory for Veterans: This season, for each Saturday home game, Justin Verlander hosts Veterans from Veterans Affairs Medical Centers throughout the state of Michigan. These Veterans sustained injuries or illness in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom or in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The Veterans along with their families cheer on the Tigers from the comfort of Verlander’s personal luxury suite. After serving our country, the special day provides American veterans the opportunity to enjoy a Tigers game with their family. Veterans from the Detroit VA Medical Center will enjoy 18 luxury suite tickets and free parking, along with food an beverage, complements of Verlander. Veterans receive a personalized welcome letter from Verlander and a Verlander’s Victory for Veterans t-shirt.

The national anthem will be performed by vocalist Chas Burtchett.

Sunday, April, 9 vs. Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

Kids Opening Day: The Detroit Tigers, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will host the eighth annual Kids Opening Day. This festive event is designed to engage young Tigers fans and will feature exciting activities including face painters, jugglers and stilt walkers. The Detroit Tigers hosted a contest to encourage families to submit essays on the topic of how children can stay healthy during the summer. The 21 contest winners will participate in Kids Opening Day honorary activities such as Kid’s Take the Field, honorary ticket takers, grounds crew members, TV and radio broadcasters, PA and lineup announcers and various other gameday roles.

All kids 14-and-under will receive a Detroit Tigers Baseball Card Set , courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Along with the giveaway, cheer cards will be distributed at gates for an in-game contest.

Goodfellows Ticket Package: This ticket package includes a game ticket, hoodie and a $5 donation to The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund. For groups of 15 or more, please contact Corey Thomas at corey.thomas@tigers.com.

An additional ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by former Red Wings player Nicklas Lidstrom , in honor of the last game at Joe Louis Arena on Sunday.

The national anthem and God Bless America, during the 7th inning stretch, will be performed by the Detroit Opera Theater Children’s Chorus .

All Sunday home games are Chevy Youth Baseball Sunday Kids Days at Comerica Park. All kids 14-and-under will receive a free promotional item as part of the “Every Kid, Every Sunday” giveaway guarantee, enjoy free rides courtesy of Kroger on the Comerica Bank Carousel or the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, take part in free face painting, have the chance to win a Chevrolet Silverado Ride On and are invited down to the field for Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Aquafina following the game, weather permitting.

Monday, April, 10 vs. Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a 2017 Tigers Magnet Schedule, courtesy of Comerica Bank.

Space Day: Prior to the game vs. the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. the Tigers will host Space Day, the first of seven installments of the Tigers Class Outside Series, presented by Oakland University. Join the Tigers to explore our universe and galaxy utilizing the giant HD Comerica Park videoboard. Representatives from The Michigan Science Center will be on hand with a special presentation about the wonders of space. The Michigan Science Center (MiSci) is a unique, fun and dynamic hands-on museum, offering programs that inspire children and their families to discover, explore and appreciate science, technology and math in a fun, dynamic learning environment. Through an interactive approach to science with engaging, hands-on exhibits, shows and activities, MiSci strives to help launch the next generation of Michigan’s engineers, scientists and innovators, and significantly impact the cultural and economic renewal of Detroit and Michigan. This year’s special guest presenter will be former NASA Astronaut and Navy Captain Mike Foreman. Foreman flew on two Space Shuttle missions, STS-123 on the space shuttle Endeavour in 2008 and STS-129 on the space shuttle Atlantis in 2009. He spent 637 hours in space including over 32 hours carrying out five spacewalks to help construct the International Space Station. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting tigers.com/classoutside.

Awards Presentation: Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera will be presented with his 2016 Silver Slugger Award prior to Monday’s game.

Military Veterans Program (MVP) – Fox Sports Detroit broadcaster Mario Impemba continues to thank the men and women of the United States Armed Force with the MVP (Military Veterans Program) — Mario Impemba’s salute to those who served. Through the program, Mario invites those who served and the families impacted by the service of a loved one in support of our nation to attend Monday home games at Comerica Park. New in 2017- a group of 20 Veterans (of all eras) and families will be treated to a Detroit Tigers game in a luxury suite, receive ballpark fare catering, a “MVP” t-shirt, an autographed photo of Tigers broadcaster Mario Impemba, and complimentary transportation to and from the ballpark. Additionally, the guests will have the opportunity to participate in a private meet and greet with Impemba in the suite. Guests from Disabled American Veterans from St. Clair Shores, Michigan will attend the game on April 10.

Comerica Bank Hatch Detroit Check Presentation: Prior to Monday’s game, Comerica Bank will present a $50,000 check to Hatch Detroit, which champions and supports independent retail businesses in Detroit.

The game ball will be delivered by Private First Class Joshua Shoults of the United States Army, from Hazel Park, MI. Private First Class Shoults is a Combat Engineer in the 2nd Brigade Engineer Battalion. He most recently served in Kuwait and has earned the Army Achievement Medal. He has proudly served the United States Army for nearly one year.

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by BJ Harvey , representing Comerica Bank and Dennis Villarreal , representing Pepsi. Also throwing a ceremonial first pitch is former astronaut Mike Foreman.

The national anthem will be performed by vocalist Technical Sergeant Mario Jimenez of the United States Air Force.

Tuesday April, 11 vs. Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

Awards Presentation: Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer will be presented with his 2016 Outstanding AL Rookie Players Choice Award, prior to Tuesday’s game.

Miss Michigan Ceremony: Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Tigers will recognize the 2016 Miss Michigan Participants.

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Miss Michigan, Arianna Quan and INDYCAR driver Conor Daly.

The national anthem will be performed by vocalist Miss Michigan 2016 Outstanding Teen , Kendra Lodewyk .

Grand Slam Coupon Book Distribution prior to Tuesday’s game.

Wednesday, April 12 vs. Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

Strike Out Bullying: Prior to the game vs. the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. the Tigers will host Strike Out Bullying the second installment of the Tigers Class Outside Series, presented by Oakland University. The Tigers organization recognized the epidemic of bullying in schools and identified an opportunity to advocate for Michigan’s school children. In 2011, the Tigers launched the “Strike Out Bullying” program and nearly a quarter of a million students throughout the state of Michigan have been impacted by the program. In 2013, The Detroit Tigers were awarded the Commissioner’s Award for Philanthropic Excellence for the Club’s anti-bullying program. The award was created to recognize the charitable and philanthropic efforts of MLB clubs. The event is co-sponsored by Defeat the Label, a Michigan non-profit organization empowering students to take a stand against bullying, and Amp Radio. This year’s panel of guest speakers includes: Anthony Tuf Francis, Professor of Teacher Development and Education Studies – Oakland University, Mary Drew, OK2SAY, Anthony Ianni, Michigan Department of Civil Rights and former MSU basketball player . Arizona Goulet, Student Ambassador – Defeat The Label and David Gelios , Special Agent in Charge- FBI. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting tigers.com/classoutside .

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Arizona Goulet, representing Strike Out Bullying and Tigers fan Alex Krasner.

The national anthem will be performed by vocalist Rachel Miltimore.

Thursday, April, 13 vs. Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

Career Day Prior to the game vs. the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. the Tigers will host Career day, the third installment of the Tigers Class Outside Series, presented by Oakland University. The pre-game workshop is geared towards high school and early college students and will focus on careers in professional sports including marketing, sponsorship, broadcasting, stadium operations, and sales. There’s a diverse lineup of featured speakers who will share their real life, day-to-day experiences working in professional sports. Monday’s speakers include: Erin Lloyd , former athlete and current sports medicine student- Oakland University, Brittany Gentile , Director of Club Initiatives- MLB Advanced Media, Ken Krasner , Senior Vice President, Entertainment and Marketing- Major League Baseball Network and Todd Redden, Marketing Director- 97.1 The Ticket. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting tigers.com/classoutside .

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Joe McManus , representing Frito Lay and former University of Michigan basketball player, Derrick Walton Jr .

The national anthem will be performed by vocalist Birch Run High School Choir .

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

For traffic updates fans can find alerts and alternative routes at com , and visit tigers.com/ballparkapp to download the MLB.com Ballpark app., and fans can follow @tigers on Twitter.

, and visit to download the MLB.com Ballpark app., and fans can follow on Twitter. We recommend tuning to WWJ 950 AM for up-to-the-minute updates on traffic alerts and closures.

for up-to-the-minute updates on traffic alerts and closures. Fans can also check with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Detroit Department of Transportation for real-time road closures and detours at michigan.gov/mdot and download the Mi Drive app. and you can also visit www.m-1rail.com.

PAWS TRACKS TO COMERICA PARK:

Please remember to avoid delays, it’s best to arrive early to Comerica Park.

Traffic patterns may be modified at the discretion of law enforcement agencies.

Tigers gameday and event traffic patterns go into effect a minimum of three hours prior to start time.

About The District Detroit

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites six world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.