Police: Suspect At Large After Farmington Hills Woman Assaulted, Tied Up, Robbed At Home

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police are searching for a robber and assailant who lied about a lost dog to gain entry into a woman’s home.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, on Danvers Ct., in the 12 Mile Rd. and Middlebelt area.
According to police, the suspect knocked on the 79-year-old victim’s door, asked her if she’d seen his lost dog and she let him inside.
That’s when, police said, the man struck the victim in the head with an unknown object, tied her up, removed her jewelry, and fled the home.
Police said the victim was able to free herself to call 911 and was treated by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital for further care.
Investigators believe the woman may have been targeted for her jewelry.
The suspect is described as a balding white male, 30 to 40 years old, around 6’ tall and 200 lbs. He may have driven away in a white car.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.