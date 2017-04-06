Red Wings Agree To Terms With Defenseman Dennis Cholowski

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today agreed to terms with defenseman Dennis Cholowski on a three-year entry-level contract.

Cholowski was Detroit’s first choice (20th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and played 36 games as a freshman at St. Cloud State University, totaling 12 points (1-11-12) and 14 penalty minutes. The 19-year-old defenseman was one of the youngest to compete in the NCAA this season, ranking fourth in points among 1998-born defensemen. Prior to his freshman campaign, Cholowski spent two seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League. In 2015-16, he led his club’s defensemen and finished fifth among BCHL blueliners with 40 points (12-28-40) in 50 games and led the league in postseason scoring by a defenseman with 15 points (4-11-15) in 20 games. The 2016 Second-Team BCHL All-Star totaled 67 points (16-51-67) and 20 penalty minutes in 106 games with Chilliwack from 2013-16.

A native of Langley, British Columbia, Cholowski captured a gold medal with Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge in 2015-16, picking up two assists in four games. The 6-foot-1, 185-lb., defenseman spent the 2013-14 season at the Yale Hockey Academy before joining the BCHL, producing 16 points (1-15-16) in 17 games and helping the team to a CSSHL (Canadian Sport School Hockey League) championship.

