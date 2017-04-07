CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Brady’s Stolen 2015 Super Bowl Jersey To Be Displayed

April 7, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — One of Tom Brady’s two Super Bowl jerseys that were recovered by Mexican authorities and retrieved by the FBI last month is going on display at the New England Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

The team announced Friday that the grass-stained jersey Brady wore in the New England’s 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks will be available for viewing at The Hall at Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium beginning Saturday.

That jersey, along with the one Brady was wearing in February’s comeback Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons, were found after authorities obtained a warrant to search property of Martin Mauricio Ortega, a tabloid journalist who colleagues say went to the game with a media credential, but bragged he was there as a fan.

In addition to Brady’s 2015 Super Bowl jersey, nine other game-used artifacts from that game will also be displayed.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

