Comerica Park Chef Cuts Some Items From Tigers’ Menu, Adds Spice, Ethnic Food Flair

(WWJ) Comerica Park Chef Marc Suhbessick has come up with a new menu for the Tiger games again this year.

Let’s just say this, fans won’t leave the ballpark hungry.

Suhbessick added some healthier options like a chicken shawarma dish and chicken shawarma nachos, which replaces the standard tortilla chips with chips made out of toasted pita.

But if you want to break the diet, they’ll help you do it.

“We still have sweets, there are a lot of sweets around, we’re going to have strawberry shortcakes and strawberry in season, we have ice cream, we have yogurts, we have deep fried candy bars, Snickers bars, stuff like that, so we have a lot of stuff all around,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

In past years, Suhbessick went out there with menu items like a mac and cheese hot dog, and cracker jack topped hot dog.

This year’s most inventive hot dog is Hawaiian themed, with bacon, pineapple, sriracha sauce and jalapenos. Suhbessick calls it “sweet and heat.” There are also Cuban sandwiches with pork loin.

As a special on Opening Day, Little Caesar’s has a coney dog pizza topped with chili, cheese, onions, sliced hot dogs and mustard. As for whether that will last the season, Chef Marc says they’ll see how it goes.

Based on popular demand, gone are the ham and eggs on a stick and pork rind nachos.

Out with the old, in with the new: Suhbessick is especially excited about the shawarma nachos and says he hopes they’re a new fan favorite.

“Versus fried chips, it’s nice oven-toasted pitas with the hummus and the garlic sauce, and the schwarma chicken,” Suhbessick said.