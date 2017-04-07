Detroit Tigers Comerica Park Opening Day Details: First Pitch, Tributes

(WWJ) There are plenty of things to know about Detroit’s own holiday — Comerica Park Opening Day.
It’s chilly and wet, with high winds, but that doesn’t stop Detroiters from rooting on their favorite boys of summer.
- The home opener features a first pitch by Detroit Tigers great and 2017 Hall of Fame Selection Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, and a national anthem performance by Wayne State University Quartet.
- The seven-game homestand will feature the Boston Red Sox from April 7 through April 10 and the Minnesota Twins April 11 through April 13. First pitch for all games is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437). For complete ticket information including season, group and suites visit tigers.com/tickets or call 313-471-BALL (2255).
- Sunday Family Value Deal: Tickets are available for the Sunday Family Value Deal that includes four upper grandstand tickets, four sodas, four hot dogs and four bags of chips for as low as $16 per person at tigers.com/value or at the Tigers box office.
- Weekday Value Pack: Tickets are available for the Weekday Value Pack that includes four upper grandstand tickets, four sodas, four hot dogs and four bags of chips for as low as$16 per person at tigers.com/value or at the Tigers box office.
- Friday, April 7 vs Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:00 a.m. All fans on Friday’s game will receive a “Mr. I” button upon entry to the game. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 12:30 p.m. for opening ceremonies.
- Honor Guard Introduction: The United States Marine Corps color guard.
- Military Flyover: Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, MI.
- The game ball will be delivered by Technical Sergeant Louis Jones of the Selfridge Air National Guard from Detroit. Technical Sergeant Jones is an Aircraft Maintenance Mechanic for the 191st Maintenance Squadron and has served nine tours of duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and most recently Operation Freedom Sentinel. He has proudly served in the United States Armed Forces for 36 years.
- God Bless America will be performed by Staff Sergeant Amy Gould of the 126 Army Band during the 7th inning stretch. Flyover pilots and ground support will be introduced at that time.
- Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Raffle: The Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle continues at Comerica Park this season at all Friday and Saturday home games.
- Tickets will be sold on a digital platform and are two for $5, five for $10, 20 for $20 and 80 for $40. The winner will be announced on the Comerica Park scoreboard before the end of the game. The 50/50 Charity Raffle program has raised more than $1.4 million for charity.