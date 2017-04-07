Elderly Woman Tied Up, Robbed, Inside Farmington Hills Home

(WWJ) Police in Farmington Hills are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was tied up and robbed during a home invasion on Thursday afternoon.
The robbery happened near 12 Mile and Middlebelt on Danvers Court.
A police spokesperson says the elderly woman was at home when the suspect knocked on the door. It’s unclear if she let him inside or if he forced his way in.
The suspect then hit her in the head, tied her up, removed her jewelry and fled the home.
The woman managed to free herself and called 911. She was taken to the hospital. The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.