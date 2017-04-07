Gown Town: 987 AMP Radio Gives Prom Dresses To Girls In Need

(WWJ) GownTown, hosted by 987 Amp Radio, is in its sixth year — and it provides girls who can’t afford it prom dresses for free. It’s an event that ensures that all teen girls will be the belle of the ball.
“Even though they know about the event, they come out, they’ve waited in line, they still get up to the checkout and are surprised when we say ‘no, it’s free,'” said CBS Detroit’s Marketing Director Rebecca Falk. “They don’t comprehend the idea that these really are free.”
And the dresses they’re getting are top of the line, some with tags still on, some with designer brands.
“Prom dresses are expensive,” Falk said. “They can go as high as $500, $600.”
Falk says the station collected about 1,500 lightly used dresses throughout March, which will be given away for free at Oakland Mall on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The gowns are inside a store on the second floor of the mall near JcPenney.