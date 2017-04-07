CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Gown Town: 987 AMP Radio Gives Prom Dresses To Girls In Need

April 7, 2017 6:04 AM
(WWJ) GownTown, hosted by 987 Amp Radio, is in its sixth year — and it provides girls who can’t afford it prom dresses for free. It’s an event that ensures that all teen girls will be the belle of the ball.

“Even though they know about the event, they come out, they’ve waited in line, they still get up to the checkout and are surprised when we say ‘no, it’s free,'” said CBS Detroit’s Marketing Director Rebecca Falk. “They don’t comprehend the idea that these really are free.”

And the dresses they’re getting are top of the line, some with tags still on, some with designer brands.

“Prom dresses are expensive,” Falk said. “They can go as high as $500, $600.”

Falk says the station collected about 1,500 lightly used dresses throughout March, which will be given away for free at Oakland Mall on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The gowns are inside a store on the second floor of the mall near JcPenney.

 

