Larry Nassar Loses Medical Licence Amid Child Porn, Sexual Assault Cases

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — A Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls has lost his medical license for at least three years.
Larry Nassar’s license was revoked this week by Michigan regulators, three months after it was suspended. He must pay $100,000 if he wants to reapply.
Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He has been charged with molesting as many as 10 girls, mostly young gymnasts.
More than 20 females are suing Nassar claiming they were assaulted under the guise of treatment.
Many of the women have the same allegations: During the course of Nassar’s treatments, the doctor allegedly inserted “his bare, ungloved and unlubricated hand” into the victim’s vagina, according to the complaint. When one woman reported Nassar’s disturbing “treatments” to the MSU training staff, she was allegedly told that Nassar was a world-renowned doctor and that his “inter‐vaginal adjustments” were legitimate medical treatments.
Michigan State University fired Nassar in September 2016, and USA Gymnastics cut ties in 2015.
Nassar, who is also charged in federal court with possessing child pornography, remains jailed without bond.
©Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.