OPENING DAY: CELEBRATE DETROIT'S OWN HOLIDAY! OPENING DAY BLOCK PARTY DETAILS|PARKING, TRAFFIC INFO|LEYLAND TALKS BULLPEN|'WIN IT FOR MR. I'WATCH THE PARTY LIVE|BALLPARK MENU|    

NBA Still Seeks Solutions For Rest Issue, Won’t Reduce Games

April 7, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: LeBron James, NBA

By BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the league has not discussed shortening the season, though he hopes other steps can help teams wanting to rest healthy players.

Silver said Friday there is “no more important issue for the league right now.” He adds that the Board of Governors discussed the subject during meetings this week and will continue to do so this summer.

The commissioner would like teams to avoid resting players for national TV games. And if teams feel they must rest healthy players, he would prefer they do so for home games.

Silver urged owners in a memo last month to be more mindful of this. Golden State and Cleveland rested All-Star players during back-to-back Saturday prime-time games on ABC.

On another subject, Silver says Charlotte will be eligible to host the 2019 All-Star Game. That decision follows a compromise to replace a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia