Police Seek Tips To ID Dollar Tree Hershey Bar Thief [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police need help from the public to identify and locate a man who broke into a Detroit dollar store and stole multiple chocolate bars.
The crime was caught on security video at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the Dollar Tree in the 10900 block of Gratiot on the city’s east side.
According to police, the lone male suspect broke into the business through the front window and made off with two cases of Hershey bars.
The suspect also damaged the front door to the location.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray hat, green jacket, white pants and blue shoes. He was carrying a black duffel bag.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, knows of his whereabouts, or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5551 of the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370), or via the DPD Connect app.