Utility Crews Work To Restore Power In Michigan After Storms

April 7, 2017 5:58 PM

KALAMAZOO (AP) — DTE Energy says about 25,000 of its customers remain without power after storms packing high winds, snow and heavy rain hit Michigan.

The utility said Friday afternoon it had restored to service to about 55,000 customers. It says the remaining outages were scattered across Michigan, with most in the Thumb region.

Other utilities also reported scattered outages.

Authorities say Thursday’s weather was a factor in at least one death. The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s department says 57-year-old Kelli Roberts of Gobles died following a two-vehicle crash on snowy roads in southwestern Michigan. Undersheriff Paul Matyas says she was going too fast for road conditions when she tried to pass a truck.

The weather also caused flooding.

