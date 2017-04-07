Michigan Woman Allegedly Chokes Girl At Disney World For Being In Her Way

CBS Local — The most magical place on earth is at its peak-magic during the nightly fireworks ceremony, and one Michigan woman apparently wasn’t about to miss out on this delightful experience because of a blocked view.
The problem is that block was a human, and not just a human, but a young girl.
Tabbatha Kaye Mature allegedly became annoyed when the girl and her friends wouldn’t sit during the show, who were in front of Mature and her family. The girl eventually said she was leaving, and told Mature “you can take our spot.” In response, Mature allegedly started choking her, according to the Orlando Sun Sentinel.
“She wrapped both hands around my neck and began squeezing,” the girl told the police.
The 41-year-old Mature, whose name belies the behavior, was charged with child abuse and has been released on $2,000 bond. The girl and her family said they plan to pursue prosecution.