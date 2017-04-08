CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Man Breaks Into Liquor Store, Steals Scratch-Offs And Cigarettes [VIDEO]

April 8, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: robbery

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to a liquor store robbery.

Police believe the man broke into the Maryland Liquor Store on Mack Ave. and Wayburn Ave. on March 24.

pr 17 075 be 15015 mack still pic 2 e1491681555811 Man Breaks Into Liquor Store, Steals Scratch Offs And Cigarettes [VIDEO]

(photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police say the man forced his way into the store by making a hole in the roof above a beverage cooler.

Once inside, the suspect was able get behind the counter and take several boxes of cigarette cartons, scratch-off lottery tickets and bottles of liquor.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a dark brown complexion and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat and a black jacket with black pants and shoes.

Anyone who has seen this man, knows of his whereabouts or has any information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Fifth Precinct’s Investigation Unit at 313-596-5540 or 313-596-5500.

Citizens can remain anonymous as always by leaving a tip on the DPD Connect app or contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

