Police Situation Involving Armed Man On Foot Closes I-94 On Detroit’s East Side

April 8, 2017 11:17 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) — I-94 on Detroit’s east side is closed as police deal with an armed man in the area.

The situation unfolded at around 9 a.m. on Harper Ave. — near westbound I-94 and Outer Dr.

Westbound I-94 at Outer Dr. and eastbound I-94 at French Rd. are both closed until further notice. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Nearby Chandler Park Golf Course has been evacuated.

