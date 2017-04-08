Police Situation Involving Armed Man On Foot Closes I-94 On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — I-94 on Detroit’s east side is closed as police deal with an armed man in the area.
The situation unfolded at around 9 a.m. on Harper Ave. — near westbound I-94 and Outer Dr.
Westbound I-94 at Outer Dr. and eastbound I-94 at French Rd. are both closed until further notice. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.
Nearby Chandler Park Golf Course has been evacuated.
