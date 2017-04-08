CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Psychologist: Feelings Of Agitation, Unsettledness Prevalent Since Election

April 8, 2017 5:22 PM
Filed Under: Ann Arbor, Debbie Dingell

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — A local psychologist has teamed up with a U.S. Representative to hold a town hall focused on stress and anxiety since the 2016 Presidential election.

Dr. Carrie Hatcher-Kay says she reached out to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell as her way of coping and taking action.

“People have been quite agitated,” Hatcher-Kay said. “I work with a lot of other therapists as well and all of our clients are experiencing a degree of agitation and unsettledness that is really quite striking, since the election season.”

Hatcher-Kay said the at-capacity room will hold about 400 people, but overflow will also be available in a social hall next door. The event gets underway at 1:30 p.m. Sunday inside of the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor.

The session will start and end with music in what Hatcher-Kay hopes will create an environment for people to gather together and share concerns.

“[We want to] share concerns and thoughts in both directions — both from our leaders and from our community — about what we’re feeling and how we want to act and respond to things that are not normal,” Hatcher-Kay said.

Topics on tap for the town hall meeting include the conflict in Syria, the environment, healthcare and conflicts of interest in the Trump administration.

“As a psychologist I see what’s happening in the world as a situation that the world over — people are experiencing challenges that threaten their capacity to cope — economic challenges and social challenges and education and safety concerns and environmental threats, ways of living, tradition, changes in their access to traditional forms of family, religion and celebration,” Hatcher-Kay said.

Hatcher-Kay said an ideal form of meeting these challenges is social engagement to try to make a difference.

“I’ve been inspired by the election to go into more specific action than ever before,” Hatcher-Kay said. “Talk to your members of Congress — that’s how we can try to make a difference here.”

