Surveillance Footage Shows Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit’s East Side [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are looking for a woman who hit a pedestrian crossing a street, stopped her vehicle, checked on him and then drove off.
A surveillance video shows the incident which happened on Monday at around 10 p.m. on Kelly Road near Moross Rd. Medics arrived at the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
The suspect is described as a black woman with a long weave hairstyle, in her mid-20s, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds. She possibly has a nose ring.
The vehicle — a blue Chevy Trailblazer with a partial plate of DGH — should have some damage to the front bumper.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.