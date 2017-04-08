CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
OPENING DAY: Tigers Top Red Sox, 6-5Leyland Talks Bullpen 'Win It For Mr. I' New Ballpark Menu

Suspected Drunk Driver Leaving Tigers Game Causes Fatal Head-On Crash

April 8, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Armada Township, fatal crash

ARMADA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police are investigating after a head-on collision killed a motorist in Macomb County on Friday evening.

Michigan State Police say a person leaving the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game had been drinking before driving his white SUV over the center line of Capac Rd. near Pratt Rd. in Armada Township and crashing into a black SUV, killing its driver.

The driver of the black SUV — identified as James Jay Frankina of Gould City, Michigan — was pronounced dead at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

The driver of the white SUV — a 33-year-old male from Yale, Michigan — and his wife were injured in the crash and are reportedly in good condition.

Michigan State Police suspect that the driver of the white SUV was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia