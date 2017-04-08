Suspected Drunk Driver Leaving Tigers Game Causes Fatal Head-On Crash

ARMADA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police are investigating after a head-on collision killed a motorist in Macomb County on Friday evening.
Michigan State Police say a person leaving the Detroit Tigers Opening Day game had been drinking before driving his white SUV over the center line of Capac Rd. near Pratt Rd. in Armada Township and crashing into a black SUV, killing its driver.
The driver of the black SUV — identified as James Jay Frankina of Gould City, Michigan — was pronounced dead at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
The driver of the white SUV — a 33-year-old male from Yale, Michigan — and his wife were injured in the crash and are reportedly in good condition.
Michigan State Police suspect that the driver of the white SUV was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.