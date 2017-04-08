Woman Dies After Crashing Car Into North Maumee Bay

ERIE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A woman from Erie Township who crashed into North Maumee Bay on Friday night has died.
Police say Jill Trowbridge was on Summit St. when she lost control of her Ford Focus, crashing into the bay and partially submerging her car.
Emergency crews were able to free the 52-year-old and take her to a hospital in Toledo where she later died from her injuries. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, but there’s no word yet if alcohol was a factor.
Police are still investigating.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]