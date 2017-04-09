Two-Point Conversion? Matt Stafford And Wife Announce Birth Of Twins On Social

DETROIT — Looking dreamy … or possibly a little sleep deprived, Matt Stafford and wife Kelly stepped out for a quiet dinner less than 10 days after the birth of their twin daughters.
Kelly Stafford posted on Instagram about the ‘first’ night out.
Well wishes came flooding in — along with fans looking for the next birth … of Super Bowl championship.
No pressure from young_buddha3, “Now it’s super bowl time!”
“Congratulations, two point conversion,” said urbs805.
“Congratulations to you and Matthew! ♡ Best wishes as new parents!” said halfpint0116.
According to the post the babies were born on March 31. Go team Stafford!