Two-Point Conversion? Matt Stafford And Wife Announce Birth Of Twins On Social

April 9, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Matt Stafford

DETROIT — Looking dreamy … or possibly a little sleep deprived, Matt Stafford and wife Kelly stepped out for a quiet dinner less than 10 days after the birth of their twin daughters.

Kelly Stafford posted on Instagram about the ‘first’ night out.

Well wishes came flooding in — along with fans looking for the next birth … of Super Bowl championship.

No pressure from young_buddha3, “Now it’s super bowl time!”

“Congratulations, two point conversion,” said urbs805.

“Congratulations to you and Matthew! ♡ Best wishes as new parents!” said halfpint0116.

According to the post the babies were born on March 31. Go team Stafford!

