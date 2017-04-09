CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Red Sox Rally With 4 In 8th Inning, Beat Tigers 7-5

April 9, 2017 5:29 PM

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Sandy Leon broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, part of a four-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Red Sox rallied four times from one-run deficits, finally taking the lead against the Detroit bullpen. The Tigers led 4-3 in the eighth when Bruce Rondon (0-1) allowed a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts and a single by Chris Young. A throwing error on Young’s single by left fielder Justin Upton left runners at second and third. After an intentional walk, Kyle Ryan came in and walked pinch-hitter Brock Holt to force in the tying run.

Leon followed with a line drive to center, and Boston led 6-4.

Matt Barnes (1-0) got the win in relief. Craig Kimbrel allowed a run in the ninth but recovered for his second save of the season. He’s converted 21 chances in a row.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia