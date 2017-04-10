Authorities: Kids Rescued From Burning Vehicle After Father Killed In Crash

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A fiery crash in Washtenaw County has left a father dead and his two young children hospitalized.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department says the man was driving on Willis Road, south of Ypsilanti, Sunday evening when he veered off the roadway and hit a tree. The vehicle burst into flames, sheriff’s officials said, with the driver still trapped inside.
However, according to investigators, a Good Samaritan was able to rescue two kids, ages three and seven, from the back seat — saving their lives. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
No names have been released.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing