D.J. Wilson, Moe Wagner Entering Names Into NBA Draft

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Both D.J. Wilson and Moe Wagner, coming off strong sophomore seasons, are considering making the leap from Michigan to the NBA.

The two players announced on Monday they will each enter the 2017 NBA draft. However, because neither player hired an agent, they both have the option to withdraw from the draft as late as May 24.

Wilson, as a redshirt sophomore, averaged 11 points per game and shot 37 percent from three-point range. The 6’10 forward with a 7’3 wingspan projects as a late first-round pick.

The 6’11 Wagner made similar strides in 2016-17 season, averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from three. Like Wilson, he is projected as a late first-round selection.

Per an NCAA rule instituted last year, players can enter their names into the drafts but retain their college eligibility by not hiring an agent. It allows them to gauge their NBA value without committing to the league.

With the NBA combine scheduled for May 9-14, both Wilson and Wagner should have a good idea of their draft stock by the May 24 deadline.