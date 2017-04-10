Farmington Doctor Gets Probation For Kissing 18-Year-Old Patient During Exam

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – An Oakland County doctor accused of inappropriately touching an 18-year-old patient during an exam has avoided jail time.

Dr. Eliezer Monge will serve up to two years probation, community service, and undergo counseling after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery. A 93 day jail sentence has been suspended, as long as he does not violate his probation.

In 47th District Court Monday, Monge was also order to pay $2,000 in court cost.

According to Farmington police, the victim — a Farmington resident — reported that Monge touched and kissed her against her will.

The alleged victim said she and Monge were the only people in the exam room when he examined her abdomen, pulling the blanket down to expose her body before making inappropriate comments as he touched her.

When she sat up on the exam table, she said the doctor leaned in to kiss her on the lips— but she turned away and he “open-mouth kissed (her) neck.”

That’s when she says she became panicked and immediately left the office without checking out.

Investigators say Monge, when questioned, denied the victim’s claims — but a DNA sample from her neck matched that of the doctor.

Farmington Public Safety Director Frank Demers has said because of the “brazenness” of Monge’s actions, police believe there could be additional victims. Anyone who has been assaulted by Monge is asked urged come forward.