Heroic Effort To Save Toddler Takes Life Of 24-Year-Old Man

April 10, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: Clinton River

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Clinton Township man drowned Sunday night trying to rescue a child that fell into the Clinton River. The incident happened in Mount Clemens as the 24-year-old victim was on the boardwalk with a friend and her 3-year-old son.

Police say the child was trying to feed ducks when he slipped and fell into the water, about 10-to-15 feet deep. The unidentified victim went in after the child did not resurface.

A nearby fisherman who saw what happened went in immediately and was able to recover the boy but could not locate the victim.

First responders say the victim’s body was in the river for an hour before an underwater camera was able to locate him and divers brought him to shore.

 

