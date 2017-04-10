LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Ruled Out For Cleveland-Miami

April 10, 2017 3:40 PM
By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Cleveland’s game at Miami on Monday night with injuries.

Irving has a problem with his surgically repaired left knee, which the Cavs are calling tendinitis. The team also says James has a right calf strain.

The Cavaliers will also be without Tristan Thompson (thumb) and are listing Kevin Love as questionable with an illness.

Cleveland blew a 26-point lead in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Cavaliers are battling with Boston for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conferende playoffs that start this weekend.

Both the Celtics and Cavaliers entered Monday with two games left in the regular season.
