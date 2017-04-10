LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Ruled Out For Cleveland-Miami

By TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Cleveland’s game at Miami on Monday night with injuries.
Irving has a problem with his surgically repaired left knee, which the Cavs are calling tendinitis. The team also says James has a right calf strain.
The Cavaliers will also be without Tristan Thompson (thumb) and are listing Kevin Love as questionable with an illness.
Cleveland blew a 26-point lead in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Cavaliers are battling with Boston for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conferende playoffs that start this weekend.
Both the Celtics and Cavaliers entered Monday with two games left in the regular season.
