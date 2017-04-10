Lions Announce 2017 Preseason Opponents

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today the team’s 2017 NFL Preseason opponents, which include home games against the New York Jets in Week 2 and New England Patriots in Week 3. The Lions will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in the preseason opener and close with a road contest at Buffalo in Week 4.

Additional dates and times for Lions preseason games will be announced at a later time.

2017 PRESEASON OPPONENTS

Preseason Week 1 at Indianapolis Colts (August 10-14)

In the 2017 preseason opener, the Lions head to Indianapolis to face the Colts in the teams’ first preseason clash since 2009. Detroit and Indianapolis have met 21 times in the preseason, with the Colts leading the all-time series 13-7-1. Detroit won the most recent meeting 18-17 in 2009.

Preseason Week 2 vs. New York Jets (August 17-21)

In Preseason Week 2, Detroit welcomes the New York Jets to Ford Field for the third time in five seasons (2013, 2015). The Lions and Jets have met only six times in the preseason, with Detroit holding a 4-2-0 record. Detroit has won the last two preseason meetings with New York, including a 26-17 win in 2013 and a 23-3 win in 2015.

Preseason Week 3 vs. New England Patriots (August 24-27)

The Lions conclude the home portion of their 2017 preseason schedule with a Week 3 home contest against the New England Patriots. This marks the Lions’ third preseason clash with New England in the last seven seasons (2011, 2013), with Detroit winning the most recent meeting 40-9 at Ford Field (8/22/13). Detroit holds the preseason series edge 6-2-0.

Preseason Week 4 at Buffalo Bills (August 31- September 1)

Detroit closes out the 2017 NFL Preseason with a trip to Buffalo for the teams’ 37th all-time preseason meeting. Detroit and Buffalo have squared off in the preseason finale each year since 2002, with the Lions leading the preseason series 24-11-1. Detroit has claimed victory in each of the last nine preseason tilts, including a 31-0 win in 2016 at Ford Field.

2017 LIONS REGULAR SEASON OPPONENTS

Home Opponents

• Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Road Opponents

• Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

