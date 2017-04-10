Look Up! Pink Moon To Light Up The Early-Tuesday Sky

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — While it might not technically be the color pink, April’s “Pink Moon” will light up the sky early Tuesday morning.
April’s full moon is known historically as the Pink Moon — getting its name from pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in spring and become widespread throughout North America, according to Space.com.
The Pink Moon has also gone by other names, such as the Fish Moon, the Sprouting Grass Moon and the Egg Moon.
Stargazers in the Eastern time zone will be able to see the moon the best just after 2 a.m.
However, the full moon might be harder for Metro Detroiters to spot as the overnight forecast calls for clouds.
