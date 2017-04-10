Major Service Changes Coming For Detroit Public Bus Riders

April 10, 2017 7:31 PM
Filed Under: DDOT

DETROIT (AP) — Major service changes for public bus riders in Detroit will be announced at three community meetings.

The city’s Transportation department says the first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the Joseph Walker Williams recreation center.

Meetings also will be held Wednesday at Campbell Library and Thursday at SER Metro-Detroit. All three meetings will run from 5:30-7 p.m.

April 22 is the launch date for the changes.

Transportation officials announced last month reduced fare renewal rules for passengers 65 and older, people with disabilities and others seeking to ride public buses at a lower cost.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia