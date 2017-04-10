Michigan Woman, 2 Kids Injured In Dog Mauling

CALVIN TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – A woman and two children are hospitalized after a dog attack on the southwest side of the state.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says deputies responded Sunday evening to a call about a dog mauling multiple people in the 63000-block of Crooked Creek in Calvin Township.
Behnke said 44-year-old Jennifer Hansford was trying to save the lives of a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old child from the aggressive dog.
After the dog was secured by deputies, Hansford and the older child were transported by EMS to Niles Lakeland Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The 2-year-old was airlifted by Medlife to South Bend Memorial Hospital, and then later transported to Riley’s Children’s Hospital from the severe head trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said the dog was a stray pit bull that a neighbor had taken in and accidentally let loose.
Deputies were assisted by Cass County Animal Control. The dog is now in quarantine.
