Michigan’s Top Court Wants To Hear More About Permit Dispute

April 10, 2017 5:19 AM
Filed Under: AK Steel, Environmental Concerns

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court is looking at a dispute between environmental groups and a steel factory in suburban Detroit.

Environmental groups sued in 2014 after Michigan regulators changed an air-quality permit at the AK Steel plant in Dearborn, formerly known as Severstal.

AK Steel argued that critics waited too long to challenge the permit in court. But a Wayne County judge and the Michigan appeals court have ruled against the company.

In an order dated Friday, the Supreme Court said it will hear arguments at a future date. The court could take some action or it could allow the appeals court decision to stand.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

