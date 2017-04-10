Nephew Of Late Hall Of Famer Junior Seau Signs With Bills

April 10, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Ian Seau, Junior Seau

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Ian Seau, the nephew of late Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau.

Signing with Buffalo represents a second chance for Seau. He signed with Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent last year but was cut before the start of last season.

Seau spent three seasons at Nevada, where he combined for 18 sacks in 25 games over his final two years.
