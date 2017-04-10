Police: 3 Arrested After Dispute Between Neighbors Leads To Gun Threats, Standoff

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – Three people are in police custody following a gun threat that resulted in a three-hour standoff in Grand Rapids Sunday night.
Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Davis Ave. NW on a report that a woman had pointed a long gun at several people threatening to shoot them amid what investigators learned was a dispute between neighbors.
The woman who allegedly made the threats was taken into custody on a charge of felonious assault, police said, but before officers could recover he weapon from the home two subjects ran into the house and refused to come out.
After three hours of negotiations by a police Special Response Team, the pair — a man and a woman — complied and were arrested. They face charges of resisting and obstructing an investigation, police said.
No names have been released, pending an arraignment. No injuries were reported.
Any investation by the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 616-456-3400 or the Silent Observer anonymous tip line at 616-774-2345. Silent Observer may also be contacted confidentially online at www.silentobserver.org.