Report: Former Lions WR Titus Young Receivers Four Year Prison Sentence

I’ll be honest, when the Detroit Lions drafted Titus Young in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft I thought he would be a really nice play for the Lions. He appeared in 26 games for the team, catching 81 passes for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 27-year-old Young has gone downhill since making his NFL debut. In 2016, he was involved in a street fight — and according to TMZ Sports he just received a four-year prison sentence.

Ex-NFL WR Titus Young Sentenced To Prison In Assault Case https://t.co/WhvUnPevzt — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 10, 2017

As we previously reported, the former Detroit Lions prodigy (a 2nd round pick in 2011) was arrested in L.A. after ducking out of a court-ordered mental facility and then beating up his neighbor on January 30. According to court records, Young recently pled no contest to 1 count of felony battery causing serious bodily injury … and was sentenced to four years in state prison.

In 2013, Young was arrested three times in the span of a week (DUI, trying to steal his car which was impounded and then breaking into a house). Who can forget the time when Young just fell asleep on a bench inside a cell phone store?

In Detroit, Young was involved in a fight with Louis Delmas in 2012 while a member of the Detroit Lions. And then my favorite story is from the time Young compared himself to Tupac.

According to the report from TMZ Sports, Young has been locked in Los Angeles jail since August.