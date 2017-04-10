Strong, Gusty Thunderstorms Eye Metro Detroit Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being out and about Monday night.

Forecasters say the 70 degree-plus temperatures are fuel for a spring storm front that’s making its way toward Southeast Michigan from the west.

“Most places are going to see a couple of rounds of these storms,” said WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers, late in the afternoon.

“They just issued their first watch over there in the Milwaukee/Chicago area until about 10 o’clock tonight,” Bowers said. “I suspect one is gonna get issued across much of lower Michigan as well — so we’re going to have to keep an eye on that.”

The National Weather Service says nickel-size hail and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms, as well as lightning, and brief but heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding.

Earlier, as a line of storms passed over Southeast Michigan at lunchtime Monday, downpour were reported across the region and large hail was spotted in Rochester Hills.

DTE Energy spokeswoman Renisha Mullen said, while they’re not dealing with any outages just yet, the utility is preparing for any damage.

With high winds in the forecast, Mullen reminds customers never to touched a downed power line.

“Also, now might be a good time to stock up on batteries for flashlights, get some candles, charge up your phone…just in case there is a power outage.”

Bowers said further storm activity over lower Michigan will begin in evening, and should wrap up be around midnight, 1 a.m. — ahead of what’s looking to be a dry and pleasant week.

