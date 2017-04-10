Teen ‘Body Slammed’ Then Possibly Kidnapped In Eastpointe [VIDEO]

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) — The FBI has been called in to help investigate a mysterious case of assault and possible kidnapping in Eastpointe.
Eastpointe police Sgt. Matthew Merlo said the situation began with an 18-year-old man walking along Gratiot Ave. near Stephens Rd. on Monday afternoon. As he approached a burgundy Dodge Ram pick up truck, another teen got out of the truck and assaulted him.
“The black male suspect body-slammed the white male victim to the ground,” Merlo said. “Then he struck him several times by punching him and kicking him.”
Merlo said two adults then also got out of the truck and forced the teen into the back seat.
“The black male and black female — who are both approximately 45 years of age — escorted the white male towards the back drivers side of the pickup truck and put him in the backseat of the pickup truck and then the pickup truck fled the scene.”
The incident was witnessed by a bystander at a nearby gas station.
“Right now it’s under investigation and we’re working in conjunction with the FBI, so we still don’t know the facts,” Marlo said.
Anyone with information on the incident or identities of those involved is asked to contact police.