Amazing Message Of Gratitude By Teen Critically Injured Helping Others

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Demonstrating a level of strength and maturity beyond his years — Sean English reaching out to supporters on social media after an accident left him with injuries including the loss of a leg.

Friends, family and classmates of English have been sending positive, encouraging and prayerful messages to him through social media — and the high schooler says the messages of support are making a difference in his recovery.

The 16-year-old Northville resident and his family had stopped to help at the scene of an SUV rollover accident, along eastbound I-96 near M-8 on April 2, when he was struck by another car. His injuries were so extensive his left leg had to be amputated.

“Haven’t talked ina while so I thought I’d let u guys know some things!!” English posted on Twitter.

“Firstly, I would like to thank anyone that has supported and shown love, I’ve gotten people messaging me from different states that never knew who I was, asking about things like, “if I was ok?” and “that I’m in their prayers!” I can’t put into words how much the support means because I’m thinking of all the prayers that people are sending me when I’m not feeling too great …” English begins.

So any supportive tweet just use @seanenglish24 because it helps me push through seeing this supportive community.”

University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy Principal Anthony Trudell telling WWJ that English, a junior there, sings in the choir and had been a cross-country runner since 7th grade.

Nine people were injured in all, police said, including Henry Ford Hospital Dr. Cynthia Ray — another good Samaritan who stopped to assist — and who died from injuries she sustained after being struck by another car.

[A Gofundme page has been set up to raise money for English and his family].