Tigers Call Up Joe Jimenez And Send Down Bruce Rondon

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you listen to Jamie and Stoney Monday mornings on 97.1 The Ticket then you are well aware of their opinion that Bruce Rondon wasn’t pulling his weight with the Tigers throughout the first few games of the 2017 season.
Apparently team brass agreed: Detroit made a move Monday morning, sending Bruce Rondon to triple-A Toledo.
In a corresponding move, the team has purchased the contract of Joe Jimenez from Toledo. Jimenez has pitched in two games with Toledo and has a 0.00 ERA in two innings pitched with 3 strikeouts, 3 walks (1 intentional) and a WHIP of 2.0.
Regardless of his early season numbers, the 22-year-old has a career 1.57 ERA a WHIP of .87 and 207 strikeouts compared to 44 walks.
Speaking in the Tigers clubhouse this morning, GM Al Avila said he was looking for Rondon to regain control of his fastball and shed some more weight. Avila said Rondon was looking good physically heading into the WBC but has since put weight back on.
Manager Brad Ausmus cautioned not to view Jimenez as an “instant solution” given his age and lack of experience and said the team will use him in low leverage situations to start.