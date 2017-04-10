Tri-County Seniors Invited To Free Day At The Detroit Zoo

April 10, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Zoo

(WWJ) – What could be better than a day at the zoo? A FREE day — with or without the grandkids.

Senior citizens living in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are invited to enjoy a special day at the Detroit Zoo on Senior Day, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seniors 62 and older and a caregiver receive free admission and parking.

Senior Day features live music, tram tours, bingo, a senior resource area and zookeeper talks highlighting some of the Zoo’s senior animal residents.

The spring Senior Day is one of two free days for tri-county seniors held annually at the Detroit Zoo in appreciation for voter approval of a ballot proposal to fund the Zoo. A fall event is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2017.

For hours, ticket prices, directions and other information, call 248-541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia