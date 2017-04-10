Tri-County Seniors Invited To Free Day At The Detroit Zoo

(WWJ) – What could be better than a day at the zoo? A FREE day — with or without the grandkids.
Senior citizens living in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are invited to enjoy a special day at the Detroit Zoo on Senior Day, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seniors 62 and older and a caregiver receive free admission and parking.
Senior Day features live music, tram tours, bingo, a senior resource area and zookeeper talks highlighting some of the Zoo’s senior animal residents.
The spring Senior Day is one of two free days for tri-county seniors held annually at the Detroit Zoo in appreciation for voter approval of a ballot proposal to fund the Zoo. A fall event is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2017.
For hours, ticket prices, directions and other information, call 248-541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.